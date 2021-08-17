Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSO Raymond and CMSSF Towberman hold USSF all-call [Image 5 of 9]

    CSO Raymond and CMSSF Towberman hold USSF all-call

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, addresses a U.S. Space Force audience during an all-call at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Aug. 17, 2021. During the all-call, Raymond spoke on the future of the U.S. Space Force and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Z. Erwin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 07:54
    Photo ID: 6787537
    VIRIN: 210817-F-RU464-0038
    Resolution: 4021x2676
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CSO Raymond and CMSSF Towberman hold USSF all-call [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

