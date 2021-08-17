Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman answers a question during U.S. Space Force all-call at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va, Aug. 17, 2021. During the all-call, U.S. Space Force senior leaders answered questions from the audience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Z. Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 07:54
|Photo ID:
|6787540
|VIRIN:
|210817-F-RU464-0042
|Resolution:
|3275x2179
|Size:
|756.36 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSO Raymond and CMSSF Towberman hold USSF all-call [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT