CSO Raymond and CMSSF Towberman hold USSF all-call

Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, addresses a U.S. Space Force audience during an all-call at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Aug. 17, 2021. During the all-call, Raymond spoke on the future of the U.S. Space Force and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Z. Erwin)
