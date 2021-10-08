Soldiers with the 1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion and

1397th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion conduct a safety brief

prior to the start of vessel operations at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait on Aug.

10, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class. Jovanna Rojas De Castaneda)

This work, Liberty Promise [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Jovanna Rojas De Castaneda