Soldiers with the 1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion and
1397th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion conduct a safety brief
prior to the start of vessel operations at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait on Aug.
10, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class. Jovanna Rojas De Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 04:52
|Photo ID:
|6787478
|VIRIN:
|210810-A-LN241-654
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Promise [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Jovanna Rojas De Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
