Liberty Promise charter vessel delivers mission critical cargo while at Port
of Shuaiba, Kuwait Aug. 10, 2021. This equipment was in support of the CENTCOM force rotation plan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class. Jovanna Rojas De Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 04:52
|Photo ID:
|6787475
|VIRIN:
|210810-A-LN241-956
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|5.79 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Promise [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Jovanna Rojas De Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT