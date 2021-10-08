Liberty Promise charter vessel delivers mission critical cargo while at Port

of Shuaiba, Kuwait Aug. 10, 2021. This equipment was in support of the CENTCOM force rotation plan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class. Jovanna Rojas De Castaneda)

