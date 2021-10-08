Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Promise [Image 2 of 4]

    Liberty Promise

    KUWAIT

    08.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jovanna Rojas De Castaneda 

    595th Transportation Brigade

    Liberty Promise charter vessel delivers mission critical cargo while at Port
    of Shuaiba, Kuwait Aug. 10, 2021. This equipment was in support of the CENTCOM force rotation plan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class. Jovanna Rojas De Castaneda)

    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 04:52
    This work, Liberty Promise [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Jovanna Rojas De Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kuwait
    Port of Shuaiba
    595th Transportation Brigade
    88N
    Vessel Operations
    1397th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion

