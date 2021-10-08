Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liberty Promise [Image 1 of 4]

    Liberty Promise

    KUWAIT

    08.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jovanna Rojas De Castaneda 

    595th Transportation Brigade

    Port of Shuaiba dock workers move vehicles from the ship to shore during
    operations on Aug. 10, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class. Jovanna Rojas
    De Castaneda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 04:51
    Photo ID: 6787474
    VIRIN: 210810-A-LN241-011
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Promise [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Jovanna Rojas De Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liberty Promise
    Liberty Promise
    Liberty Promise
    Liberty Promise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kuwait
    Port of Shuaiba
    595th Transportation Brigade
    88N
    Vessel Operations
    1397th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT