Sgt. Clive Fruachu, 1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion

Safety NCO (left) along with Staff Sgt. Christopher Morneault, 1397th

Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion Safety NCO (right), oversee

offloading operations onboard the Liberty Promise cargo vessel at the Port of

Shuaiba, Kuwait on Aug. 10, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class. Jovanna

Rojas De Castaneda)

