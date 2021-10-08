Sgt. Clive Fruachu, 1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion
Safety NCO (left) along with Staff Sgt. Christopher Morneault, 1397th
Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion Safety NCO (right), oversee
offloading operations onboard the Liberty Promise cargo vessel at the Port of
Shuaiba, Kuwait on Aug. 10, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class. Jovanna
Rojas De Castaneda)
This work, Liberty Promise [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Jovanna Rojas De Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
