Pedro the Penguin from the American Red Cross poses for a photo with a family at the Community Cares Partners Party in the Park event at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Aug. 12, 2021. Helping agencies from the Kaiserslautern Military Community came to the event to bring resources to service members and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 04:27 Photo ID: 6787462 VIRIN: 210812-F-JM042-178 Resolution: 3663x2718 Size: 2.54 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KMC parties in the park [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.