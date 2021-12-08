Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC parties in the park [Image 3 of 5]

    KMC parties in the park

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Pedro the Penguin from the American Red Cross poses for a photo with a family at the Community Cares Partners Party in the Park event at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Aug. 12, 2021. Helping agencies from the Kaiserslautern Military Community came to the event to bring resources to service members and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    This work, KMC parties in the park [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

