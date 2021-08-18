KMC parties in the park

Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Karol | U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Glisson, 86th Mission Support Group commander, does a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Karol | U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Glisson, 86th Mission Support Group commander, does a cartwheel at the Community Cares Partners Party in the Park event at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Aug. 12, 2021. Glisson provided opening remarks to community members to kick-off the helping agencies event. The party allowed service members and their families to enjoy food and music while learning about resources provided by agencies from the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol) see less | View Image Page

The 86th Force Support Squadron Airmen and Family Readiness Center hosted the Community Cares Partners Party in the Park at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Aug. 12, 2021.



The event brought members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community together to enjoy fun, food and games, while informing members of valuable community resources.



Members of organizations from the KMC handed out information to benefit their community members along with the food, games, prizes and music. Resources included information about college opportunities, preventing and understanding drug abuse and information about other resources provided by base helping agencies.



“We try to be a one-stop-shop and bring the resources to families so they don’t have to have to go to all the separate agencies,” said Glendeline Lee, 86th FSS Airman and Family Readiness Center flight chief. “Events like these give us a chance to do just that.”



The 86th FSS partnered with supporting agencies such as the American Red Cross, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Protection Flight, local colleges and more to help members of the KMC come together and help them to better serve their community.



“Partnering is key to our success in serving our Airman and families.” Lee said. “We can surpass the needs of the community with our varying strengths and programs to compliment the whole Airmen concept.”

According to Lt. Col. John Frazier, 86th FSS commander, it’s very important for the KMC to stay connected.



“As the largest population of U.S. citizens abroad, it is important that we connect with one another and support all our teammates,” said Frazier. “We are connected by our collective sense of mission. Here in the 86th FSS, we’ve got your backs.”



For more information about the AFRC and the different helping agencies available to the KMC, contact +49 06371 475100.