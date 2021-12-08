Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Glisson, 86th Mission Support Group commander, does a cartwheel at the Community Cares Partners Party in the Park event at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Aug. 12, 2021. Glisson provided opening remarks to community members to kick-off the helping agencies event. The party allowed service members and their families to enjoy food and music while learning about resources provided by agencies from the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    This work, KMC parties in the park [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    United States Air Force
    86 AW
    RAB

