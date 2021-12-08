U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Glisson, 86th Mission Support Group commander, does a cartwheel at the Community Cares Partners Party in the Park event at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Aug. 12, 2021. Glisson provided opening remarks to community members to kick-off the helping agencies event. The party allowed service members and their families to enjoy food and music while learning about resources provided by agencies from the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 04:27 Photo ID: 6787464 VIRIN: 210812-F-JM042-1098 Resolution: 3756x2454 Size: 3.63 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KMC parties in the park [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.