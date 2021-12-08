Stress balls sit on a table at the Community Cares Partners Party in the Park event at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Aug. 12, 2021. Helping agencies that support the Kaiserslautern Military Community came to the event to educate people on resources available to them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
This work, KMC parties in the park [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
