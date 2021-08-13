Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    August Captain's Cup [Image 11 of 11]

    August Captain's Cup

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 13, 2021) – U.S. Navy Divers pose for a photo after winning Captain’s Cup Aug. 13, 2021. Captain’s Cup is a series of events hosted by a selected department or the previous winner. Each event is created to challenge the other departments and determines who the next Captain’s Cup champion is. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 04:19
    Photo ID: 6787450
    VIRIN: 210813-N-US228-1036
    Resolution: 5582x3508
    Size: 10.86 MB
    Location: FPO, AP, IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, August Captain's Cup [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    August Captain's Cup
    August Captain's Cup
    August Captain's Cup
    August Captain's Cup
    August Captain's Cup
    August Captain's Cup
    August Captain's Cup
    August Captain's Cup
    August Captain's Cup
    August Captain's Cup
    August Captain's Cup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT