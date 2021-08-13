August Captain's Cup

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 13, 2021) – Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Thomas Zaknoen, assigned to the air operations department onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, participates in a kayak relay race event during Captain’s Cup Aug. 13, 2021. Captain’s Cup is a series of events hosted by a selected department or the previous winner. Each event is created to challenge the other departments and determines who the next Captain’s Cup champion is. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

