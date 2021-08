DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 13, 2021) – A U.S. Navy Diver participates in a swimming relay race during Captain’s Cup onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Aug. 13, 2021. Captain’s Cup is a series of events hosted by a selected department or the previous winner. Each event is created to challenge the other departments and determines who the next Captain’s Cup champion is. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 04:19 Photo ID: 6787449 VIRIN: 210813-N-US228-0246 Resolution: 3792x3034 Size: 7.61 MB Location: FPO, AP, IO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, August Captain's Cup [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.