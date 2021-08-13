DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 13, 2021) – Lt. Kelley Anderson, the department head for the legal office onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility, guides a kayak with Hospital Corpsman Seaman Stephanie Chase, assigned to Naval Medicine and Readiness Training Unit Diego Garcia, during a kayak relay race event during Captain’s Cup Aug. 13, 2021. Captain’s Cup is a series of events hosted by a selected department or the previous winner. Each event is created to challenge the other departments and determines who the next Captain’s Cup champion is. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 04:18 Photo ID: 6787446 VIRIN: 210813-N-US228-0914 Resolution: 4382x3506 Size: 7.06 MB Location: FPO, AP, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, August Captain's Cup [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.