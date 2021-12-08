Darryl Gettis, Information Security Representative, Communication Security Logistics Activity (left), and Toni Helman, Information Technology Director S6, 405th Army Field Support Brigade (right), host a virtual class during the 2021 cybersecurity summit in Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 10-12, 2021. Topics and discussions ranged from covering innovations and challenges to securing cyber terrain objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 02:54
|Photo ID:
|6787392
|VIRIN:
|210812-A-YQ762-0033
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|14.45 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cybersecurity professionals converge for 2021 summit [Image 12 of 12], by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cybersecurity professionals converge for 2021 summit
LEAVE A COMMENT