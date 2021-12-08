Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cybersecurity professionals converge for 2021 summit [Image 12 of 12]

    Cybersecurity professionals converge for 2021 summit

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Thomas Mort 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Darryl Gettis, Information Security Representative, Communication Security Logistics Activity (left), and Toni Helman, Information Technology Director S6, 405th Army Field Support Brigade (right), host a virtual class during the 2021 cybersecurity summit in Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 10-12, 2021. Topics and discussions ranged from covering innovations and challenges to securing cyber terrain objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 02:54
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Cybersecurity professionals converge for 2021 summit

    cybersecurity
    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire
    cybersecuritysummit

