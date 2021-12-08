Cybersecurity professionals converge for 2021 summit

Photo By Thomas Mort | Attendees come together for a group photo during the 2021 U.S. Army Europe and Africa...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Mort | Attendees come together for a group photo during the 2021 U.S. Army Europe and Africa cybersecurity summit held in Wiesbaden, Germany from August 10-12, 2021. Topics and discussions ranged from covering innovations and challenges to securing cyber terrain objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany -- Almost 200 cybersecurity professionals, foreign military leaders, and industry partners from the European theater converged for the 2021 U.S. Army Europe and Africa cybersecurity summit held in Wiesbaden, Germany from August 10-12, 2021. Topics and discussions ranged from covering innovations and challenges to securing cyber terrain objectives.



“Cybersecurity experts from multiple U.S. Army and commercial organizations along with partner nations have all come together for three days of discussion on how to get a better understanding of what's going on and how to get at the different problem sets that cybersecurity presents,” said Holvin Galindo, Cybersecurity Division Chief, U.S. Army Europe and Africa.



The summit provides attendees with the opportunity to learn, collaborate and share insight on the many different ways to protect worldwide Army and Department of Defense computer networks.



“I really enjoyed the DISA [Defense Information Systems Administration] brief that we had this morning,” said Sgt. Maj. Christopher Wurm, Cybersecurity Division Senior Enlisted Advisor, US. Army Europe and Africa. “It was very informative in looking at some of the things they do at the levels above what we see.”



Summit participants collaborated on strategies in withstanding malicious cyber activity while remaining watchful of new cyber threats that attempt to weaken defenses. The cyber-world has changed a great deal over the years making forums like this critical.



“Everything from new technologies being introduced to new threats, so we have to stay on our toes,” Galindo said. “Information technology and networks are essential to how we make decisions and how we coordinate.”



Cyber Security is essential and fundamental in executing any Army mission, whether it’s logistical support, global command, and control of forces, or real-time provision of intelligence and remote operations.



“It’s very important and it’s just as important as the other domains,” Wurm explains. “Any conflict that we have in the future that isn’t with gorilla warfare, there’s going to be a cyberattack before any other attack.”



The content of what the different speakers and organizations have brought, along with the invaluable opportunity to network with some of the industry's leading experts, has really enhanced this summit.



Julian V. Campbell, information systems security manager, 21st Theater Sustainment Command G6 Cyber Security Branch, explained that the free flow of energy and information and the face-to-face interactions and comradery were key benefits to this year's summit. Getting that understanding and importance of why we do this, why cybersecurity is so important to all of us.



Many organizations have brought some important material here to really enhance this summit,” said Galindo. “This is one of the best summits we’ve had.”