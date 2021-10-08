Cybersecurity professionals converge for 2021 summit

U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General, Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, speaks to cybersecurity professionals, foreign military leaders and industry partners from the European theater, during the 2021 cybersecurity summit in Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 10, 2021. Topics and discussions ranged from covering innovations and challenges to securing cyber terrain objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

