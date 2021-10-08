Attendees come together for a group photo during the 2021 U.S. Army Europe and Africa cybersecurity summit held in Wiesbaden, Germany from August 10-12, 2021. Topics and discussions ranged from covering innovations and challenges to securing cyber terrain objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 02:53
|Photo ID:
|6787385
|VIRIN:
|210810-A-YQ762-0033
|Resolution:
|7093x4492
|Size:
|20.09 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cybersecurity professionals converge for 2021 summit [Image 12 of 12], by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cybersecurity professionals converge for 2021 summit
