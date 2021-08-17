U.S. Air Force Capt. Clint Copeland, 33rd Fighter Wing Operations Support Squadron, human performance team lead and physical therapist, provides 58th Fighter Squadron pilot with treatment during a temporary deployment, Aug. 17, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Copeland typically provides pilots support at home station but traveled with 58th FS pilots to provide support and care as needed during a training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 02:45 Photo ID: 6787380 VIRIN: 210817-F-FG548-1195 Resolution: 5128x3419 Size: 4.11 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Optimizing human performance on the go [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.