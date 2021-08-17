Optimizing human performance on the go

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Clint Copeland, 33rd Fighter Wing Operations Support Squadron, human performance team lead and physical therapist, provides 58th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lighting II pilot treatment during a temporary duty assignment, Aug. 17, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Copeland was able to work with pilots on the go and was able to inform them of the program at the 33rd OSS. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

