Optimizing human performance on the go

U.S. Air Force Capt. Clint Copeland, 33rd Fighter Wing Operations Support Squadron, human performance team lead and physical therapist, provides 58th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot with treatment as part of the Human Performance Initiative, Aug. 17, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. HPI uses physical fitness, physical therapy and chiropractic care to keep up with the highly active work and lifestyles of pilots from the 33rd FW. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

