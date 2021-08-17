Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Optimizing human performance on the go [Image 1 of 4]

    Optimizing human performance on the go

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Clint Copeland, 33rd Fighter Wing Operations Support Squadron human performance team lead and physical therapist, provides 58th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot with a brief about treatment during a temporary deployment, Aug. 17, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. On a typical flight, fighter pilots will experience up to nine Gs. This means that under that intense force the head weighs 99 pounds. That amount of force can lead to significant trauma to the neck and back. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

    pilot
    physical therapist
    Human Performance Initiative

