Optimizing human performance on the go

U.S. Air Force Capt. Clint Copeland, 33rd Fighter Wing Operations Support Squadron human performance team lead and physical therapist, provides 58th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot with a brief about treatment during a temporary deployment, Aug. 17, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. On a typical flight, fighter pilots will experience up to nine Gs. This means that under that intense force the head weighs 99 pounds. That amount of force can lead to significant trauma to the neck and back. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

