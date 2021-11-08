Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Animatronic Dog Surgery [Image 4 of 5]

    Animatronic Dog Surgery

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Nicholas Nystedt 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. James Feguson, an Army OBGYN with the 18th Field Hospital performs surgery on an animatronic training dog during Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels’, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, visit of Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) and Global Medic at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 11th, 2021. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Cadet Nicholas Nystedt)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Animatronic Dog Surgery [Image 5 of 5], by Nicholas Nystedt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. ARMY RESERVE
    TRAINING
    CHIEF ARMY RESERVE
    LTG DANIELS
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBALMEDIC-2021

