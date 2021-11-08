Lt. Col. James Feguson, an Army OBGYN with the 18th Field Hospital performs surgery on an animatronic training dog during Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels’, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, visit of Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) and Global Medic at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 11th, 2021. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Cadet Nicholas Nystedt)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 21:22
|Photo ID:
|6787213
|VIRIN:
|210811-A-TU975-0714
|Resolution:
|5388x3966
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Animatronic Dog Surgery [Image 5 of 5], by Nicholas Nystedt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
