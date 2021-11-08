Lt. Col. James Feguson, an Army OBGYN with the 18th Field Hospital performs surgery on an animatronic training dog during Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels’, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, visit of Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) and Global Medic at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 11th, 2021. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Cadet Nicholas Nystedt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 21:22 Photo ID: 6787213 VIRIN: 210811-A-TU975-0714 Resolution: 5388x3966 Size: 3.54 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Animatronic Dog Surgery [Image 5 of 5], by Nicholas Nystedt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.