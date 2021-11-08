Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, speaks to the 18th Field Hospital after a surgical demonstration of an animatronic dog during Global Medic at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 11th, 2021. Lt. Gen. Daniels stressed the importance of Soldier career progression to those in junior leadership positions. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Cadet Nicholas Nystedt)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 21:22
|Photo ID:
|6787214
|VIRIN:
|210811-A-TU975-0742
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels Fort McCoy Visit August 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by Nicholas Nystedt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT