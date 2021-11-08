Brig. Gen. Nelson Rosen, Lt. Gen Jody Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, are given a tour by Col. Amy Sanders, commander of the 18th Field Hospital during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) and Global Medic at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 11th, 2021. During the visit, the generals observed a simulated canine casualty and surgical operation performed by the 18th Field Hospital out of Fort Story, Virgina. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Cadet Nicholas Nystedt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 21:22 Photo ID: 6787212 VIRIN: 210811-A-TU975-0675 Resolution: 6720x4200 Size: 4.09 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels Fort McCoy Visit August 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by Nicholas Nystedt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.