Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels Fort McCoy Visit August 2021

Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, puts on a N95 mask before stepping into the COVID-19 quarantine zone to check-in with Soldiers during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. Lt. Gen. Daniels’ shared her message of promotions, service schools and career development to the quarantined Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Cadet Nicholas Nystedt)

Date Taken: 08.11.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US