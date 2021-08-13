Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Anniversary Airshow practice demonstration [Image 24 of 24]

    75th Anniversary Airshow practice demonstration

    DECATUR, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander, performs a Heritage Flight with a P-51 Mustang during the 75th Anniversary Airshow at Decatur, Illinois, Aug. 13, 2021. Heritage Flights are performed at airshows and other events to commemorate military service heritage of the past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    airshow
    A-10
    aircraft
    Air Force
    airman
    a10demoteam

