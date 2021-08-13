U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial demonstration during the 75th Anniversary Airshow at Decatur, Illinois, Aug. 13, 2021. Thunderbolt IIs are the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 19:10
|Photo ID:
|6787093
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-IH072-1128
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|DECATUR, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 75th Anniversary Airshow practice demonstration [Image 24 of 24], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
