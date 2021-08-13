U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial demonstration during the 75th Anniversary Airshow at Decatur, Illinois, Aug. 13, 2021. The A-10 is an effective, survivable twin-engine jet aircraft that can be used against all ground targets, including tanks and other armored vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 19:10
|Photo ID:
|6787090
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-IH072-1087
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|DECATUR, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 75th Anniversary Airshow practice demonstration [Image 24 of 24], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT