U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial demonstration during the 75th Anniversary Airshow at Decatur, Illinois, Aug. 13, 2021. During the performance Fullam showcased the combat capabilities of the A-10 by performing aerobatic maneuvers, including weapons firing simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 19:10
|Photo ID:
|6787096
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-IH072-1107
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|DECATUR, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 75th Anniversary Airshow practice demonstration [Image 24 of 24], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
