    Tonesha M. Lee Promoted to Rank of Lieutenant [Image 4 of 4]

    Tonesha M. Lee Promoted to Rank of Lieutenant

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2019

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Seabee Tonesha Lee was promoted from the rank of lieutenant, junior grade, to lieutenant Dec. 6, 2019. Lt. Cmdr. Shannon Wright recited the oath of office at the Navy Museum on the Washington Navy Yard in Washington DC.

