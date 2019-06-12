Tonesha M. Lee Promoted to Rank of Lieutenant

Seabee Tonesha Lee was promoted from the rank of lieutenant, junior grade, to lieutenant Dec. 6, 2019. Lt. Cmdr. Shannon Wright recited the oath of office at the Navy Museum on the Washington Navy Yard in Washington DC.
