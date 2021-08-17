Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Tonesha M. Lee Receives Commendation Award from Capt. Greg Vinci [Image 1 of 4]

    Lt. Tonesha M. Lee Receives Commendation Award from Capt. Greg Vinci

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Lt. Tonesha M. Lee earned the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for meritorious service while serving as Assistant Public Works Officer for Public Works Department Washington from May 2018 to July 2021.

