    Navy Assistant Public Works Officer Excels in National Capital Region

    Lt. Tonesha M. Lee Receives Commendation Award from Capt. Greg Vinci

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Story by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Lt. Tonesha M. Lee earned the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for meritorious service while serving Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington as Assistant Public Works Officer for Public Works Department Washington from May 2018 to July 2021.

    As APWO, Lt. Lee superbly drove asset inventory updates and work induction for nine projects valued at $1.6 million at Naval Support Facility Arlington and United States Naval Observatory. She also developed $2.9 million in projects to correct safety issues at Naval Reactors and Strategic Systems programs on the Washington Navy Yard.

    As Category III/IV Branch Head during two fiscally challenging years, Lt. Lee developed and executed over 100 projects totaling $8 million. Operating under extremely tight timelines, she personally negotiated a $398,000 renovation project at the Vice President's residence, delivering the highest quality of service to the Second Family.

    Lt. Lee’s distinctive achievements, outstanding initiative and steadfast devotion to duty reflected credit upon her and upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service. She has assumed the role of Base Operating Support Branch Head for Naval District Washington.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 11:34
    Story ID: 403236
    Location: DC, US
    Hometown: NORTH CHICAGO, IL, US
