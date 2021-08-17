Lt. Tonesha M. Lee Receives Navy Commendation Award

Lt. Tonesha M. Lee earned the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for meritorious service while serving as Assistant Public Works Officer for Public Works Department Washington from May 2018 to July 2021.



(left to right) Larry Holloway, NAVFAC Washington mechanical engineer, Lt. Tonesha Lee, Dario Pratt

