Kristina Boettcher: Army Mom

Sgt. 1st Class Kristina Boettcher, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Effects and Enablers (E&E) for Global Medic, gives advice to Staff Sgt. Ethan Griffin, a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from C Company, 5/159th General Support Aviation Battalion, during a mass casualty training exercise for Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. The mass casualty event is meant to push medics to their limits, but Boettcher is always there to help them when they need it. The 78th Training Division was in charge of this rotation of CSTX. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald)

