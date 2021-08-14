Kristina Boettcher: Army Mom

Sgt. 1st Class Kristina Boettcher, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Effects and Enablers (E&E) for Global Medic, surveys the scene of a mass casualty event simulation during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14 2021. This mass casualty exercise challenges medics to effectively treat dozens of patients at once. The 78th Training Division was in charge of this rotation of CSTX. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald)

