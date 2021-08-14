Kristina Boettcher: Army Mom

Sgt. 1st Class Kristina Boettcher, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Effects and Enablers (E&E) for Global Medic, guides a U.S. Army Reserve medic through a stressful situation during the mass casualty training exercise for Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. The purpose of this exercise is to teach Soldiers how to work under the most stressful situations and still be effective in their jobs. The 78th Training Division was in charge of this rotation of CSTX. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald)

