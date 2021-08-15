Sgt. 1st Class Kristina Boettcher, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Effects and Enablers (E&E) for Global Medic, and Spc. Abraham Garcia, a U.S. Army Reserve human resource specialist from the 7306th Medical Expeditionary Support Battalion, pose for a photo at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 15, 2021. Boettcher mentored Garcia throughout his U.S. Army career and helped him through a pivotal point in his life. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 11:05 Photo ID: 6786165 VIRIN: 210815-A-WK841-3233 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.17 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kristina Boettcher: Army Mom [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Chase Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.