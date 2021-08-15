Kristina Boettcher: Army Mom

Sgt. 1st Class Kristina Boettcher, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Effects and Enablers (E&E) for Global Medic, and Spc. Abraham Garcia, a U.S. Army Reserve human resource specialist from the 7306th Medical Expeditionary Support Battalion, pose for a photo at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 15, 2021. Boettcher mentored Garcia throughout his U.S. Army career and helped him through a pivotal point in his life. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald)
