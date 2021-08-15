Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kristina Boettcher: Army Mom

    Kristina Boettcher: Army Mom

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2021

    Photo by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Kristina Boettcher, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Effects and Enablers (E&E) for Global Medic, and Spc. Abraham Garcia, a U.S. Army Reserve human resource specialist from the 7306th Medical Expeditionary Support Battalion, pose for a photo at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 15, 2021. Boettcher mentored Garcia throughout his U.S. Army career and helped him through a pivotal point in his life. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 11:05
    Photo ID: 6786165
    VIRIN: 210815-A-WK841-3233
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kristina Boettcher: Army Mom, by SPC Chase Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kristina Boettcher: Army Mom

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Training
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBALMEDIC-2021

