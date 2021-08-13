Staff Sergeant Damion Minchaca (left), an Alaska Army National Guard flight paramedic, provides critical en route care to a 75-year old man after he fell into a river and drowned, requiring immediate resuscitation, and sustaining multiple injuries, Aug. 12, 2021. Spec. Stefano James (right), a UH-60L Black Hawk medevac helicopter crew chief, provided medical assistance. The aircraft and crew, from Detachment 2, G Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, hoisted the patient into the aircraft and provided medevac support. A fishing guide saved the patient’s life, and the seamless, joint effort of the Alaska Air National Guard’s Rescue Coordination Center and Army National Guard’s Det. 2, G-Co, 2-211th AVN ensured a successful rescue and crucial medical care during transport to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage. The patient was delivered to the hospital within two hours of the AST request for support, and he was passed directly to a physician on site for continuation of necessary medical care. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Army National Guard crew chief, Staff Sgt. Bradley McKenzie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.16.2021 18:11 Photo ID: 6785534 VIRIN: 210813-Z-A3507-1004 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 781.64 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Army National Guard helps rescue injured man after falling into Yentna River [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.