Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Army National Guard helps rescue injured man after falling into Yentna River [Image 4 of 4]

    Alaska Army National Guard helps rescue injured man after falling into Yentna River

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Staff Sergeant Damion Minchaca (left), an Alaska Army National Guard flight paramedic, provides critical en route care to a 75-year old man after he fell into a river and drowned, requiring immediate resuscitation, and sustaining multiple injuries, Aug. 12, 2021. Spec. Stefano James (right), a UH-60L Black Hawk medevac helicopter crew chief, provided medical assistance. The aircraft and crew, from Detachment 2, G Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, hoisted the patient into the aircraft and provided medevac support. A fishing guide saved the patient’s life, and the seamless, joint effort of the Alaska Air National Guard’s Rescue Coordination Center and Army National Guard’s Det. 2, G-Co, 2-211th AVN ensured a successful rescue and crucial medical care during transport to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage. The patient was delivered to the hospital within two hours of the AST request for support, and he was passed directly to a physician on site for continuation of necessary medical care. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Army National Guard crew chief, Staff Sgt. Bradley McKenzie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 18:11
    Photo ID: 6785534
    VIRIN: 210813-Z-A3507-1004
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 781.64 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard helps rescue injured man after falling into Yentna River [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Army National Guard helps rescue injured man after falling into Yentna River
    Alaska Army National Guard helps rescue injured man after falling into Yentna River
    Alaska Army National Guard helps rescue injured man after falling into Yentna River
    Alaska Army National Guard helps rescue injured man after falling into Yentna River

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska Army National Guard helps rescue injured man after falling into Yentna River

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pararescue
    Alaska National Guard
    176th Wing
    207th Aviation Regiment
    AKNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT