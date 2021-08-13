An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk medevac helicopter from Detachment 2, G Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, sits on a gravel sandbar at the headwater of the Yentna River, Alaska, about 70 miles northwest of Anchorage in a remote area that may only be accessed by aircraft or boat. Medevac aircrew from the AKNG provided emergency medical assistance and helicopter medical evacuation to a 75-year old man after he fell into a river and drowned, requiring immediate resuscitation and sustaining multiple injuries, Aug. 12, 2021.(Courtesy photo by U.S. Army National Guard crew chief, Staff Sgt. Bradley McKenzie)
Alaska Army National Guard helps rescue injured man after falling into Yentna River
