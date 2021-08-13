Alaska Army National Guard helps rescue injured man after falling into Yentna River

An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk medevac helicopter from Detachment 2, G Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, sits on a gravel sandbar at the headwater of the Yentna River, Alaska, about 70 miles northwest of Anchorage in a remote area that may only be accessed by aircraft or boat. Medevac aircrew from the AKNG provided emergency medical assistance and helicopter medical evacuation to a 75-year old man after he fell into a river and drowned, requiring immediate resuscitation and sustaining multiple injuries, Aug. 12, 2021.(Courtesy photo by U.S. Army National Guard crew chief, Staff Sgt. Bradley McKenzie)

