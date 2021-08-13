Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard helps rescue injured man after falling into Yentna River [Image 3 of 4]

    Alaska Army National Guard helps rescue injured man after falling into Yentna River

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk medevac helicopter from Detachment 2, G Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, sits on a gravel sandbar at the headwater of the Yentna River, Alaska, about 70 miles northwest of Anchorage in a remote area that may only be accessed by aircraft or boat. Medevac aircrew from the AKNG provided emergency medical assistance and helicopter medical evacuation to a 75-year old man after he fell into a river and drowned, requiring immediate resuscitation and sustaining multiple injuries, Aug. 12, 2021.(Courtesy photo by U.S. Army National Guard crew chief, Staff Sgt. Bradley McKenzie)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 18:11
    Photo ID: 6785532
    VIRIN: 210813-Z-A3507-1003
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 381.3 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    pararescue
    Alaska National Guard
    176th Wing
    207th Aviation Regiment
    AKNG

