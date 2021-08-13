Medevac aircrew from the Alaska Army National Guard provided emergency medical assistance and helicopter medical evacuation to a 75-year old man after he fell into a river and drowned, requiring immediate resuscitation and sustaining multiple injuries, Aug. 12. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Army National Guard crew chief, Staff Sgt. Bradley McKenzie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.16.2021 18:11 Photo ID: 6785531 VIRIN: 210813-Z-A3507-1001 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 49.3 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Army National Guard helps rescue injured man after falling into Yentna River [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.