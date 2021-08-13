Medevac aircrew from the Alaska Army National Guard provided emergency medical assistance and helicopter medical evacuation to a 75-year old man after he fell into a river and drowned, requiring immediate resuscitation and sustaining multiple injuries, Aug. 12. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Army National Guard crew chief, Staff Sgt. Bradley McKenzie)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 18:11
|Photo ID:
|6785530
|VIRIN:
|210813-Z-A3507-1002
|Resolution:
|512x384
|Size:
|43.84 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army National Guard helps rescue injured man after falling into Yentna River [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska Army National Guard helps rescue injured man after falling into Yentna River
LEAVE A COMMENT