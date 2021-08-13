Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard helps rescue injured man after falling into Yentna River [Image 1 of 4]

    Alaska Army National Guard helps rescue injured man after falling into Yentna River

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Medevac aircrew from the Alaska Army National Guard provided emergency medical assistance and helicopter medical evacuation to a 75-year old man after he fell into a river and drowned, requiring immediate resuscitation and sustaining multiple injuries, Aug. 12. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Army National Guard crew chief, Staff Sgt. Bradley McKenzie)

    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    pararescue
    Alaska National Guard
    176th Wing
    207th Aviation Regiment
    AKNG

