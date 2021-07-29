Awards Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City

210729-N-FC991-1179
WASHINGTON (July 29, 2021) 2020 Recruiter of the Year winners pose with Master Chief Navy Counselor Kevin Kikawa (far left), the chief recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Region West, and Capt. Katrina Hill (far right), commodore of Navy Recruiting Region East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Jarrett/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 12:13
|Photo ID:
|6784890
|VIRIN:
|210729-N-FC991-1178
|Resolution:
|6861x4901
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
