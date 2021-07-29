Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.16.2021 12:13 Photo ID: 6784888 VIRIN: 210729-N-FC991-1034 Resolution: 7480x5343 Size: 1.09 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Awards Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Preston Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.