Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Awards Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City [Image 1 of 3]

    Awards Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Preston Jarrett 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210729-N-FC991-1032
    WASHINGTON (July 29, 2021) Members of the Stennis Center for Public Service and Navy personnel attend dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Jarrett/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 12:13
    Photo ID: 6784888
    VIRIN: 210729-N-FC991-1034
    Resolution: 7480x5343
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Awards Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Preston Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Awards Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City
    Awards Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City
    Awards Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NRC
    Navy
    Washington
    D.C.
    Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT