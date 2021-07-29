210729-N-FC991-1174
WASHINGTON (July 29, 2021) Recruiter of the Year, Constitution Award and Look Ahead Award winners pose with Stennis Center for Public Service members, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Commanding Officer Capt. Cassidy Norman (second to right) and Navy Recruiting Command Region East Commodore Capt. Katrina Hill (second to left). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Jarrett/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 12:13
|Photo ID:
|6784889
|VIRIN:
|210729-N-FC991-1175
|Resolution:
|8042x4524
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Awards Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Preston Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT