    Awards Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City [Image 2 of 3]

    Awards Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Preston Jarrett 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210729-N-FC991-1174
    WASHINGTON (July 29, 2021) Recruiter of the Year, Constitution Award and Look Ahead Award winners pose with Stennis Center for Public Service members, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Commanding Officer Capt. Cassidy Norman (second to right) and Navy Recruiting Command Region East Commodore Capt. Katrina Hill (second to left). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Jarrett/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 12:13
    Photo ID: 6784889
    VIRIN: 210729-N-FC991-1175
    Resolution: 8042x4524
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Awards Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Preston Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

