Tech. Sgt. Lorrentis Oliver, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron requirements and optimization NCOIC, left, and Airman 1st Class Marrissa McClure, 2nd CES operations manager, right, pose for a photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, August 9, 2021. On July 12, 2021, Oliver and McClure pulled off the road after witnessing a Cadillac Escalade blow a tire and flip over five times on I-20. They saved the lives of a family of four. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 08:56
|Photo ID:
|6784617
|VIRIN:
|210809-F-OT290-1006
|Resolution:
|5421x3301
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Two Airmen rescue a family of four on I-20 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jovante Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two Airmen rescue a family of four on I-20
LEAVE A COMMENT