Two Airmen rescue a family of four on I-20

Tech. Sgt. Lorrentis Oliver, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron requirements and optimization NCOIC, right, and Airman 1st Class Marrissa McClure, 2nd CES operations manager, left, pose for a photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, August 9, 2021. On July 12, 2021, Oliver and McClure saved the lives of a family of four by pulling them from the wreckage of the family’s vehicle, which had suffered a blowout on I-20. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)

