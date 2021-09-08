Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two Airmen rescue a family of four on I-20 [Image 3 of 3]

    Two Airmen rescue a family of four on I-20

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Lorrentis Oliver, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron requirements and optimization NCOIC, left, and Airman 1st Class Marrissa McClure, 2nd CES operations manager, right, pose for a photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, August, 9, 2021. Oliver and McClure saved the lives of a family of four after witnessing their vehicle suffer a blowout on I-20. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
