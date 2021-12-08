Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Police Train Military Working Dogs During Agility Course [Image 4 of 4]

    Military Police Train Military Working Dogs During Agility Course

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Gloria Kamencik 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Figo, a Military Working Dog (MWD) with the 131st Military Police Detachment, jumps over obstacles as part of an agility course on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo August 12, 2021. The MWDs primary mission in Kosovo is explosive detection but also perform tasks such as drug detection, scouting and patrolling. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gloria Kamencik)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Police Train Military Working Dogs During Agility Course [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Gloria Kamencik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Kosovo
    USArmyEURAF
    KFOR29

